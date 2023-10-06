Osun Communal Clash: DPO, 3 Other Officers Shot, 6 Killed, Patrol Van Razed

…Houses Burnt, Adeleke Assures of Lasting Peace

A Divisional Police Officer, alongside three other police officers have been shot and a police patrol van razed, just as no fewer than six persons were reportedly killed in the ongoing communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu communities of Osun State. New Telegraph reports that following the bickering between the two communities since last month (September), over the siting of an Army Medical Centre, the Osun State government declared curfew.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state government raised the alarm over likely clash between the two communities. It was reliably gathered that houses were razed in the two communities which are headquarters of Irepodun Local Gov- ernment Area and Orolu Local Government Area during the overnight attack. Some houses were also burnt at Okanla Community which is located in-between the two warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon.

The four police operatives who were shot by members of the warring communities were accused of taking sides in the crisis. The patrol van of the police was also burnt before the officers reinforced to rescue them from the scene. When contacted, the Police Spokesperson, Osun State Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the DPO of Ilobu was among the four officers shot during the clash.

According to her, “They burnt a new patrol van of police yesterday. They accused us of taking sides, it is unfortunate that the monitoring section van that was donated to us was burnt. Our four men are in hospital now, they were shot. “The Divisional Police Officer of Ilobu was among those who were shot, he was shot on his hand, but thanks to God, they are all responding to treatment.

They ambushed the policemen when our men attempted to broker peace in the area.” When New Telegraph visited the border of the two communities, residents were seen deserting and corps members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), were being evacuated from the communities by security operatives.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke led government delegation to visit the ruins in the communities, assured that all hands are on deck to ensure lasting peace in the two communities. He said, “We have imposed 24 hours curfew on the two communities.

We have invited the leaders of the two communities for a meeting that will be held later today. It is true that residents of the communities are deserting, but I want to assure that we will stabilise the situation. We have met the service chiefs and they are all planning on way forward.”