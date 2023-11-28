Osun Communal Clash: BoT Bemoans Threat To Lives, Unlawful Possession Of Arms Ammunition

…Sends petition to Security agencies

The Board of Trustees of Orolu Progressive led by its Secretary, Prince Jide Adelaja Akinyooye on Tuesday, alleged a threat to lives, and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition by some prominent individuals in the area.

The body also noted that there is a flagrant disregard for the Osun State government peace order at the Opapa village area of Orolu Local government, Ifon- Osun.

In a petition against one Asif Azeez and Ola David sent to security agencies and jointly signed by the community and made available to journalists on Tuesday, in Osogbo, Akinyooye noted that “the community have reached a point where it has become imperative to make members of public and security agencies understand that a few personalities led by one Asif Azeez, the Caretaker Vice-Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Ilobu have been abusing his political office to give cover to other thugs including a popular notorious thug (named Ola David) to terrorize Orolu people and give undue cover to people of globe community that have been illegally excavating sand and gravel at Opapa Village where the Osun State Government has declared as “RESTRICTED AREA”.

The Secretary stressed that besides violation of the Peace Pact signed with the Osun State Government, it is alarming that Asif Azeez and his collaborators have continued to threaten the lives of Olokanla people, who are traditional tenants of the Olufon of Ifon- Orolu Kingdom and others chiefs including people of Orolu Local Government.

The Community appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke and his Cabinet for their prompt intervention in the recent communal crisis among Ifon-Osun, Ilobu and Okanla communities in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government areas of Osun State also commended the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, Officers of Department of State Security Services and other security agencies for restoring peace in Orolu community.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He posited “We are also informing members of the public that Ifon-Osun is now secured, even though threats continue to come from Mr Asif Azeez, Mr Ola David and their gang, threatening further attacks against Ifon Communities.”

Akinyooye noted that the ongoing peace efforts by the present administration in Osun State to resolve the dispute among the concerned communities, May not work unless the conduct of Asif Azeezis checked, the incumbent Caretaker Vice-Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Ilobu who is giving cover to other criminals including Mr Ola David- a notorious thug is capable of diminishing the image of the government.

He therefore urged the appropriate authority of the Osun State Government to give attention to the sensitive political recklessness on the part of the Vice-Chairman of the Council.

He equally called on the security agencies in the state to probe gross violation of the Peace Pact signed with the Osun State Government, Particularly, the issue of sand excavation in Opapa Village that has been taken over by the Osun State Government.

He further requested the Osun State Government to erect visible signboards in the restricted area in order to discourage continued activities by any of the three communities as these activities, if not fully checked, could frustrate the peace efforts of the government.

Akinyooye called on the Inspector General of Police through the Osun State Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to recover sophisticated guns in possession of Asif Azeez, the incumbent Caretaker Vice-Chairman of Irepodun Local Government and his team.

The investigation should also be made to unveil the source of the arms and ammunition being boastfully brandished by one Asif Azeez in a viral picture making the round on social media as we all know that Asif Azeez is not a security agent that could be lawfully entitled to carry arms and ammunition in such a manner”, he concisely