Osun Coalition Gives FG 7-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Fuel Hike

…Threatens To Mobilize People For Mass Protest In Osun

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has issued a Seven-Day ultimatum to President Bola Tinubu-led government to reverse the new fuel price and provide palliatives for people else “there will be a mass protest in Osun State”.

The group issued the seven-day ultimatum on Thursday at a press conference addressed by its Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, at NUJ Correspondent Chapel, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Lawal explained that Nigerians mostly the poor masses have been struggling to survive as a result of the fuel hikes in the country which has resulted in spikes in the cost of food and transportation.

He said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drain Nigerians’ blood for reform or development of any form.

Lawal further explained that President Tinubu’s reforms are seriously hurting Nigerians and businesses adding that some Nigerians cannot afford to feed twice daily again.

He tasked President Tinubu to hasten the provision of palliatives for Nigerians and take quick steps to reduce the suffering in the country.

The recent hike in the cost of fuel is damning. People of Osun State particularly trekking and those that have vehicles can’t even afford to fuel them for use. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drain Nigerians’ blood for reform or development of any form.

“We have stayed committed to this endeavour for many years and ensured that we did not fail in holding government accountable both at the state and the federal level.

“This address becomes imperative given the state of things in the nation and the groaning of the people we represent. We believe this is a time to speak up and address critical issues lest we have on our hands, a March of the people for freedom and emancipation that may be worse than what we witnessed at the ENDSARS revolt.

“Many Nigerians who are feeling the pinch of economic reform have complained that politicians have shown no signs of cutting down the cost of governance and share in the pain. As a matter of fact, the common people have lost confidence in the leadership of political functionaries.

“Dear friends, the last few months have not been pleasant for the majority of Nigerians. Hitherto, Nigerians have been struggling to survive.

“However, the subsidy removal, naira devaluation, and the implementation of a value-added tax on diesel imports are causing further spikes in the prices of goods and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s biggest economy.

“The current economic realities have sparked more calls for the government to ease the nation’s cost-of-living crisis and put the brakes on rising prices by cutting down on the cost of governance.

“It is getting difficult daily for Nigerians, especially with the recent petrol subsidy removal and naira float and other reforms the Tinubu’s led-government is doing.

“They are good reforms but they are seriously hurting Nigerians and businesses. Many families can’t even afford to eat twice daily anymore as prices keep soaring. The fuel subsidy removal is already having a killing effect on the common people.