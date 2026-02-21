Osun Clerics, Residents Harp On Spiritual Renewal

Some clerics, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, said that the fasting periods present a moment of shared spiritual consciousness between Muslims and Christians.

Pastor Oloruntoba Oloyede of Glorious Apostolic Church, Ilesa Garage, Osogbo, said in an interview that the season goes beyond individual devotion, describing it as a time that calls for deeper compassion and responsibility toward others.

“Fasting is not just about personal sacrifice, it is about caring for others, showing kindness, and standing for justice,” he said, adding that both Ramadan and Lent periods emphasise similar values of prayer, repentance, and charity despite differences in religious practices.

“This season should not just change how we fast, but how we live; with kindness, discipline, and a sense of responsibility to others,” he said. He noted that the coincidence of both periods offer an opportunity for unity in a diverse society like Nigeria, where religion often shapes identity and public life.

Alfa Ahmad Tijjani, a Muslim cleric in Osogbo, described the coincidence as a powerful spiritual moment. He added that fasting in Islam is aimed at attaining righteousness, self-control, and compassion for the less privileged, principles that also resonate within Christian teachings during Lent.

Another Muslim cleric, Alfa Habeebllah Abdulrauf, described the coincidence of Ramadan and Lent as a rare, but significant spiritual moment, noting that it reflects shared values across both faiths rather than any extraordinary divine sign. “The overlap of Ramadan and Lent is not something mysterious or unusual in a spiritual sense.

“It happens because of how the calendars are structured. Ramadan follows the Islamic lunar calendar, which shifts every year, while Lent is fixed within the Christian liturgical calendar.

So, naturally, there are times they will meet,” he said. He explained that while the coincidence may appear striking to many, its real significance lies in what it represents.

“What makes it important is that millions of Muslims and Christians are observing fasting, prayer, and repentance at the same time. It is a reminder that both religions share deep spiritual principles,” he noted.

According to him, the coincidence of both fasting periods presents an opportunity for unity and reflection in a diverse society like Nigeria.