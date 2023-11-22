Osun CJ: JUSUN Declares Indefinite Strike As Police Fire Teargas At Protesters, Journalists

An industrial action has been declared by the Judiciary workers in Osun State.

This followed the firing of tear gas at the protesting workers and journalists by police stationed at the High Court entrance located in the Oke-Fia area of the state capital on Wednesday.

The Judiciary Staff Union in Osun State had Monday locked the entrance of the court and picketed the office of the Chief Judge in protest against the Chief Judge and the management on the activities of the judiciary in the state.

However, Justice Ojo drove into the court with security personnel and went straight to her office on Wednesday, a situation that caused chaos.

Workers on sighting the Chief Judge, it was gathered, got infuriated and insisted on gaining access to the court premises.

According to the Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Osun Chapter, Gbenga Eludire, the workers decided to withdraw their service from their respective stations since the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has declared war against them.

Eludire, who condemned the barbaric attitude of the police in descending on members of JUSUN Osun, State Chapter, by brutalizing them for no offence other than protesting peacefully to press home their demands.

“The Honourable Chief Judge came today in the company of gun-trotting and fierce-looking policemen who, apparently working on “an order from above” descended on our members, brutalizing them, tear-gassing them, and chasing them away with sticks.

“Our demands are for an investigation into the rot in the Osun Judiciary under the Chief Judge, the high-handedness, corruption, and abuse of office by the Chief Judge, and ultimately calling the attention of state government to the plight of some our of members who were unilaterally suspended and their salaries being diverted for over 57 months, and for an improvement in the general facilities and welfare of the judiciary in Osun State. In response, this is what the Chief Judge has now done to us.

“Since the Chief Judge doesn’t want to see our faces again as his lordship has failed to yield to our demands, coupled with the fact that the National Judicial Council is not doing anything and the action of the police, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, we hereby declare an indefinite strike action in the entire Osun State Judiciary pending when our demands will be met.

“We also call on the Commissioner of Police to investigate the head of the police team in the escort of the Chief Judge, who acted illegally by brutalizing our members.”