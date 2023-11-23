Osun CJ: Don’t Allow To Be Used By Desperate Politicians, JUSUN Warns Workers

The National leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has dissociated itself from the ongoing protest and strike actions of some of its members against the embattled Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, suspended by Governor Ademola Adeleke last week.

The National body of the judicial workers who spoke on Thursday decried the action of those it described as unscrupulous elements causing confusion in the name of the Union in the Osun State Judiciary.

JUSUN, however, admonished its members in the state not to allow themselves to be used by desperate politicians.

Recall that judicial workers in Osun had yesterday declared industrial action citing brutalization suffered from the police station at the entrance of the state high court located in Oke-fia area of the state capital on Wednesday.

The Judiciary Staff Union in Osun State had Monday locked the entrance of the court and picketed the office of the Chief Judge in protest against the Chief Judge and the management on the activities of the judiciary in the state.

However, Justice Ojo drove into the court with security personnel and went straight to her office on Wednesday, a situation that caused chaos.

Workers on sighting the Chief Judge, it was gathered, got infuriated and insisted on gaining access to the court premises.

According to the Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Osun Chapter, Gbenga Eludire, the workers decided to withdraw their service from their respective stations since the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has declared war against them.

In a circular by the National President of JUSUN, Comrade Marwan Adamu which was signed by his deputy, Comrade Emmanuel Abioye and addressed to the Osun chairman of JUSUN which was copied, The Chief Registrar, Osun State High Court, JUSUN warned judiciary workers in Osun to desist from turning themselves to the tools in hand of politicians.

The leadership of JUSUN characterized the current picketing by judicial workers as a means to settle political scores, emphasizing that such actions go against the principles of the union.

He stated: “Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) as a responsible union has never and will never take any perceived or real partisan position in all its activities with any individuals or organization.

“Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria has never directed or approved that any of its members should proceed on any protest or picketing activity in Osun State Judiciary or any other state to settle any perceived or real political scores.”

“Consequently upon the above-highlighted position the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) hereby dissociates itself from any action taken so far by any set of people whatsoever under whatever guise and the National Secretariat views such action as a calculated attempt by some set of people to play cheap political games with the intent to blackmail the Union and tarnish our good image and good reputation built over the years.”

The JUSUN national leadership thereafter warned its members against participating in any ‘illegal’ picketing, protest, or job boycotting whatsoever.

Ends