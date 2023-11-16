Osun CJ, Adepele Ojo Drags Adeleke To Court Over Alleged Plan To Remove Her

The Chief Justice of Osun, Adepele Ojo has dragged the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke before the National Industrial Court sitting in Ibadan over alleged plans to remove her.

Joined in the suit are the State Attorney General, the Osun State Judicial Service Commission, and the State Accountant General.

Recall that the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Osun State had accused Governor Adeleke of plotting to remove the Chief Judge, by allegedly submitting a petition against the judge to the National Judicial Council.

Addressing journalists in Osogbo on behalf of the group, Mr Ayo Ologun, claimed that the initial plan of the governor was to remove the Chief Judge through a motion by the House of Assembly, but the plan was allegedly dropped for the option of dragging the CJ before the NJC.

Ologun said the group had written a counter-petition to NJC, warning that any attempt by public officeholders to disregard the rule of law would be resisted.

However, in the motion dated 15th November 2023, a copy obtained by New Telegraph, the plaintiff is seeking “an order of interim injunction restraining the defendants by themselves or their agents or privies, however so called from interfering with, removing, reversing or terminating the appointment and conditions of service of the claimant as the Chief Judge of Osun State, including but not limited to salaries and other pecuniary benefits, pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

“An order mandating the 4th defendant to continue to pay the salary, entitlements, emoluments, remuneration and other benefits and money the claimant is entitled to as the Chief Judge of Osun State pending the determination of the interlocutory application.”

The court after hearing the application, ordered “an order of interim injunction is issued restraining the Defendants by themselves or their agents or previews howsoever so-called from interfering with removing, reversing or terminating the appointment and conditions of service of the Applicant as the as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State including but not limited to salaries and other pecuniary benefits pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

“An order is here issued mandatory for the 4th Defendant to continue to pay the salary, entitlements, emoluments and other benefits and money the Applicant is entitled to as the Hon. Chief Judge of Osun State pending the determination of the interlocutory application.

“Taking cognisance of the gender of the Applicant as a wife, a mother and a grandmother, the 1” Defendant as the Chief Security Officer of Osun State with keys to all security apparatus is ordered and directed to ensure adequate protection to the Applicant from all forms of harassment and from all quarters pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons.

“Finally, it is directed that the 2 Defendant as the Chief Law Officer of Osun State will appropriately Defendants in general and the 1″ Defendant in particular on the imperative of complying fully with the orders of this court.”

The Case was adjourned till December 12, 2023