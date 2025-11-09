Osun Civil Societies Urge Immediate Resolution Of JUSUN Industrial Action

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has expressed concern over the ongoing industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Branch, calling for immediate negotiations to restore normal judicial operations.

In a statement signed by OCSC Chairman, Comrade (Dr.) Waheed Lawal, the coalition appealed to the Chief Judge of Osun State, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), and JUSUN leadership to return to dialogue without delay. Lawal emphasized that “justice delayed is justice denied,” stressing that citizens deserve a functional and responsive justice system.

The statement noted that the industrial action, which began on September 19, 2025, has paralysed courts across the state, affecting litigants, lawyers, and the public. While acknowledging the legitimate demands of judiciary workers—including welfare improvements, promotions, and professional development—the coalition highlighted the urgent need to maintain access to justice.

OCSC cited unresolved issues such as delayed staff promotions (2024–2025), non-sponsorship of training at the National Judicial Institute, and welfare grievances, which have been compounded by limited communication between JUSUN and the judicial management under Chief Judge Justice Adepele Ojo.

The coalition urged both parties to comply with statutory obligations under the 1999 Constitution and the Trade Disputes Act, which mandate continued dialogue, conciliation, or arbitration until a resolution is achieved. OCSC further called on the Osun State Government and Nigerian Bar Association, Osogbo Branch, to support a neutral mediation platform to restore industrial harmony.

Finally, the coalition affirmed its readiness to act as observer, facilitator, or mediator, ensuring a fair, inclusive, and lasting resolution that preserves the integrity of the judiciary