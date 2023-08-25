New Telegraph

August 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Osun CDHR Commiserates…

Osun CDHR Commiserates With Chairman Over Mother’s Demise

The Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Osun State Chapter, has commiserated with its State Chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu over the demise of his mother, Madam Esther Olowu.

Mama Esther Olowu died at the age of 72 years on Thursday evening after a brief illness.

According to a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Azeez Ismail, on Friday in Osogbo, Osun State.

The statement reads, “We truly commiserate with State chairman, Comrade Emmanuel Olowu of the CDHR losing a loved one, especially a mother is a challenging and unforgettable experience. We therefore sympathize with our comrade.

“At this time, we should not grief, but celebrate the transition of our beloved mother, and have solace in God and the radical human rights crusader left behind by her.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant Mama eternal rest in His bosom. We express our heartfelt commiseration with our chairman, Comrade Olowu Emmanuel.

May her soul continue to find repose in the Lord”.

Read Previous

BBNaija All-Stars: Cross Speaks On Kiss With Ilebaye (Video)
Read Next

Twitter Critic Slams Burna Boy, Says New Album Lack Substance