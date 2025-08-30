Osun Can’t Afford Another Term Of Cosmetic Governance –Adebayo

A political communicator and a stalwart of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC), Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, is the lead advocate of Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda, who was also one of the spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council. In this interview with AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, he spoke on the economic and security reforms of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government as well as the role of opposition in governance. He also commented on the political realities in Osun State. To Adebayo, President Tinubu’s reforms are for the good of all Nigerians. He also called on residents of Osun State to prepare for a return to purposeful governance in 2026. Excerpts:

Many Nigerians are facing economic difficulties. What do you think is the way out of the current hardship?

No one can deny that Nigerians are passing through serious economic challenges. Prices of goods are high, families are struggling, and the pressure is real. But let us not forget that President Tinubu inherited an economy on life support; subsidy distortions, oil theft, and a broken foreign exchange system. I concede to the fact that the reforms he introduced are painful, but they are necessary. They are birth pangs of a new economy that would eventually emerge at the end of the day. President Tinubu is not taking the easy path to development and progress, he is taking the right path there and he must be encouraged to carry on. What the state governments must now do at this critical time is to key into these reforms by boosting local production, supporting farmers, and creating investment opportunities in their respective jurisdictions as a form of support mechanism for the bold initiatives of the Federal Government to revive the economy.

Security challenges remain a major concern nationwide. We have cases of kidnapping, banditry, Boko Haram attacks among others. What solutions would you propose to the government as a means of stemming these tides?

Security is a fundamental key or factor to progress and President Tinubu has made it clear that no investment can thrive in an insecure environment. To drive home his point as not merely paying lip service to the issue of insecurity, the government has invested heavily in the procurement of modern equipment, intelligence. He has also worked hard to improve the morale of members of the armed forces but states also have a duty and role to play in making sure that Nigerians live securely. They (the state governments) need to play their roles by creating sustainable jobs, exposing the young minds to opportunities for prosperity through capacity building beyond shoemaking and motorcycle riding. They need to do this taking into cognizance the saying ‘the devil provides work for the idle hands’. States must support initiatives of the Federal Government by strengthening community policing, and address unemployment. Jobless youths are easy recruits for crime. Security is a shared responsibility, and we must all rise to security responsibilities.

What is your position on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu?

The Renewed Hope Agenda is Nigeria’s most realistic and courageous development plan in decades. It focuses on the economy, food security, youth empowerment, and infrastructure. Nigerians are impatient, yes! But a sick economy cannot be healed overnight. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan; it is a survival plan for Nigeria. Unfortunately, if our sub-nationals fail to align with this national vision, they will miss out. That is exactly what is happening today. States need leadership that can connect our farmers, youths, and traders to the opportunities the President is opening up for all Nigerians to embrace and take advantage of.

Some citizens feel disconnected from government policies. How can government rebuild trust of all Nigerians towards its policies and programmes?

Trust comes when government communicates honestly and delivers visibly. At the federal level, President Tinubu has shown courage in telling Nigerians the truth about our challenges and explaining why tough policies are necessary for the country to get out of the woods. That is leadership well defined. In some states, unfortunately, governance is shallow and opaque. Cosmetic projects are paraded while real problems facing the people on day-to-day basis remain unaddressed by officials of the state governments. For me, government should not be about noise making or entertainment; it is about impact and accountability to the people who have elected to put their trust in you to lead them effectively and correctly.

How do you see the role of opposition parties in Osun State and Nigeria at large?

Opposition is healthy for democracy to thrive, only when it is constructive. Sadly, at the federal level, some opposition voices exploit people’s pain instead of providing alternatives to what the current government is doing for the people. For me, that approach to politics is irresponsible and condemnable. In Osun, it is worse: the ruling party behaves like an opposition, always blaming the past while failing in the present. Leadership is not about excuses; it is about results and deliverables. The people of Osun are already wiser now than ever before having seen what the current government has been offering them since it came to power. They (Osun residents) now know that propaganda cannot put food on their table or create jobs for them to be able to survive and live decently. That is why 2026 will be a turning point for the state and the people because by then, they would have the opportunity to vote right.

How do you assess the current political situation in Osun State?

Osun is rich in human capital resources by all indication but poor in governance is the bane. What we see today is a government more focused on cosmetics than in forging development and progress of the state. It is a tragedy of some sort as our people deserve serious leadership to lead them and not what we have now in the state. For me as an indigene, Osun cannot dance its way to progress as we get to see everyday but Osun must work its way to prosperity. When you compare Osun’s situation with the bold vision being driven by President Tinubu at the national level, you will see the gap manifesting clearly for all to see. That is why I insist: 2026 is not just another election; it is an opportunity for Osun to reset itself towards progress and development in the comity of states making up the country.

Looking at Osun, what are the key development areas that should be prioritised that are not being addressed by the current state government?

Like I stated before, Osun State is blessed because it has immense potential to stimulate growth and progress to earn respect within and outside the country. For instance, the agriculture sector if properly harnessed by the state government can feed millions and create cluster industries around the sector to stimulate job opportunities for unemployed youths across the state. Industrialisation can turn our youths from job seekers to job creators. Infrastructure can attract investors. But what do we have today? Stagnation! Osun is rich in resources but poor in leadership. From 2026, Osun must prioritise agriculture, industrial hubs, youth empowerment, and infrastructure, that is the only way our people will feel the dividends of democracy.

Finally, what is your message to the people of the state and Nigeria at this time?

My message is this: let us not lose faith. Nations that succeeded did not do so overnight, they passed through tough reforms. President Tinubu is laying the foundation for Nigeria’s greatness. Let us be patient and supportive. For Osun, my appeal is stronger: 2026 is our chance. ‘we cannot afford four more years of dancing politics; Osun deserves serious, progressive governance.’ If we make the right choice, Osun will rise again, aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda, and our people will prosper.