Osun Benefiting From Impactful Governance Despite Opposition Criticism – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to good governance and service delivery, highlighting significant progress made over the past three years despite criticism from opposition figures and some civil society groups.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor emphasized that residents have continued to benefit from people-focused leadership, citing achievements in infrastructure development and public servant welfare.

The administration, Rasheed noted, has prioritized the payment of outstanding salary arrears, ensured career progression for workers, accelerated bond issuance for pensioners, and expanded healthcare coverage for retirees.

“In Osun State today, it is beyond argument that Governor Adeleke has delivered for the people. The effect of good governance is obvious and widely acknowledged by the citizens,” Rasheed said.

The statement highlighted ongoing and completed infrastructure projects, including road construction, bridge works, and upgrades of health facilities to meet World Health Organization (WHO) standards. Public schools have also been renovated and equipped to improve learning conditions.

Governor Adeleke further noted that the government procured 31 new tractors and agricultural implements to support farmers and boost food production — an intervention not achieved by the previous administration over a 12-year period.

The Governor criticized opposition voices who continue to fault his administration, describing them as unwilling to acknowledge progress. “The Governor remains focused on governance and will not be distracted by individuals or groups fixated on the politics of 2026. His concern is to continue working for the people of Osun State,” the spokesperson added.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and not be swayed by “misleading narratives,” with assurance that the administration will continue prioritizing development and improved welfare for all.