Osun Begins Dredging Of Waterways To Mitigate Flood

As the rainy season is fast approaching, the Osun State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Sanitation has commenced dredging of major waterways in the state to avert flood disaster. Leading other senior government officials to visit the dredging site, Hon. Mayowa Adejoorin,Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for being proactive and responsive.

The first point of call by the commissioner and his crew was the Osun river, Gbodofon Bridge in Osogbo, where the dredging had commenced. At the place, the commissioner registered his displeasure on how some people dump refuse on the river, noting that this can cause serious flooding, as he warned inhabitants of the environment to desist from such acts. Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Sanitation, Mr Richard Oyegbami commended the state government for being proactive and for not paying lip service to the welfare of the people.