Osun Begins Audit On Telecom Installations, Targets 500m revenue Generation In 3 Months

Global Transaction Nigeria Limited, a company saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that telecommunications infrastructure complies with the laws of Osun State has announced its readiness to begin standard control activities in the state.

The Executive Chairman Mr. Rotimi George Taylor made this known in Osogbo while fielding questions from journalists on the readiness of the company to Cary out carry out audits, and inspections of existing installations within the state to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and ensure notices, guidelines, and regulations necessary to enforce contravention against owners and developers of installations in breach of regulations are done.

Taylor who lamented how some of the telecommunications companies have been trying to evade dues said the Osun state government through GTNL will do everything within the confines of law particularly the State of Osun Environmental Protection Law 2022 to ensure the companies fulfill their financial obligations.

According to the Executive Chairman, since all those companies came to the state to do their business it was incumbent upon them to pay their dues since the state government had deemed it fit to provide an enabling environment for their business to grow.

He hinted that in the next three months, the GTNL will strive to garner half a billion to cover the state.

He however commended Governor Ademola Adeleke who he said had decided not to put the burden on the citizens of the state said he had contacted them to carry out audits audits, inspections of existing installations and to generate revenue for the state.

He said: “Osun State Government has entered into an agreement with Global Transactions Nigeria Limited to ensure that telecommunications infrastructure complies with the laws of Osun state, particularly the State of Osun Environmental Protection Law 2022.

“Will also ensure that all fines and application fees are paid by applicants and persons in breach of regulations.

“The appointment of Global Transactions Nigeria Limited is an impressive move to protect the environment and the people of Osun State by the current Governor of His Excellency Demola Jackson Adeleke.

They came to Osun to do business and Osun is not a buoyant state so they need to pay their dues. The tactics of intimidation or trying to blackmail the state government should not come in. You are asked to do something within the provision of law. Please, let’s all fulfil our obligations.

“It is also a positive step towards achieving the goals of raising internally generated revenue for the state.

