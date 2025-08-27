Osun At 34: Adeleke Cautions Against Playing Politics With Peoples’ Welfare

…As Oyinlola Tasks Tinubu on Withheld Allocations

Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday celebrated the 34th anniversary of Osun State creation with words of caution to the political class against playing politics with peoples’ welfare.

The Chairman of the anniversary celebrations, former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, represented by the House Speaker, Right Honourable Adewale Egbedun hailed developmental achievements of the Adeleke administration and called on President Bola Tinubu to release Osun withheld allocations.

Addressing dignitaries at the event organized to mark the 34th anniversary, the governor said the goal of governance is the welfare of the people and that “It is anti- God to hurt the public through state power.

“We task other political actors to respect the rights and wishes of the people. We must never play politics with the welfare of the public.

“Osun is our common state. It is not politics to wilfully punish voters and the public. We have a sacred duty to create red lines in politicking”, the Governor told the audience.

He reassured the people of his commitment to their welfare with a promise never to trade the peoples’ interest for anything, adding “as we have the people and God with us, our administration remains unshaken and undisturbed”

The Governor reviewed the trajectory of state development by commending his predecessors for their contributions to state building, adding that “our government has implemented what many classed as impossible.

“I am proud to declare today that our administration has stabilized the public service by granting the civil servants and pensioners their due entitlements. Osun workers and pensioners appreciate our deep care and obsession with their welfare.

“Aside from human capital development, our administration addressed the major hindrance to Osun economic growth –the huge infrastructure deficit which stood at around 80 percent when we took over in 2022.

“No society grows economically without strong infrastructure. Osun cannot industrialize or exit civil service status without building her infrastructure.

“Our government took up the challenge and targeted transforming our major cities and towns into economic and social hubs. We are building sustainable roads and bridges across the state. The goal is to open up the state to investors across the sectors.

“Our administration also reviewed the business climate to make it more appealing to local and external investors. We harmonized the tax systems.

“We ease the process of acquisition of Certificate of Occupancy. Our investment portal and agency were digitized.

“We ventured into new policy territories. Osun’s digital economy is boosted with new ICT and tech innovation policies.

“We are setting up a Digital Economy Advisory Board. Osun is primed to be a major digital hub for the South West.

“As we are upgrading state infrastructure and capturing opportunities in business and digital space, our administration is putting in place machinery to boost and manage the state electricity sector. A new law on the electricity market system is in place.

“Our target is to enhance power generation through licensing of new power producers. We seek to regulate the relationship between power distributors and consumers.

“The energy sector laws and policies are to support and ease the burden of our business sector.

“Our government is opening up the mining sector. For the first time, Osun state has officially become a shareholder in the Segilola Gold project.

“The 16 or so mining licenses belonging to the state have been upgraded with ongoing negotiations with investors and partners. Our target is to ensure Osun assets serve Osun people by boosting the state treasury.

“We are holding miners and mining companies accountable about preservation and protection of the environment.

“Environmental assessment, remediation action and enforcement processes are already in place. We are passionate about environmental protection.

“Above is why Osun has taken the national centre stage in the field of climate change and renewable energy. For our work in recycling, climate action and renewable energy, we have been awarded so many medals.

“We launched deep reforms of the sport and tourism sectors. Osun will soon get a five star stadium. Work is ongoing at a fast phase.

“Our administration is putting in place laws to create the Osun Sport Development Commission and Sport Development Fund. We are targeting a holistic development of various sports aside from football.

“For the tourism sector, we created a decentralized development system , focusing on various sub-units of the creative industry for development.

“We reclaim Osun ownership of Adire with a major festival slated for November this year.

“We develop a strong public private partnership for the development of the entire tourism field.

“Our administration adopted a multi-focussed strategy within the context of the five point agenda. We strengthened our state universities to sustain their first class status.

“We rehabilitated our schools and addressed human development needs of teachers, leading to improved Osun position in national examinations. New teachers will soon come on board across Osun secondary schools.

“We upgraded our health centers, leading to Osun winning the best state on access to primary health care in the South West. Our general hospitals are next in line for upgrade.

“We expanded health insurance access to our citizens”, the governor stated, adding that “Osun loves good governance and we will not relent in our delivery of democratic dividends across board”

The Governor was accompanied by the First Lady of the state, Chief (Mrs) Titilayo Adeleke; the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye; the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Jokotola Olayinka Tunde, Commissioners, special advisers, traditional rulers, top civil servants and invited guests from all over the state.