Osun assures insurance brokers of sustained support

The Osun State Government has assured insurance brokers of sustained support to actualise its financial management thrust for the progress of the state. The Governor of the State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, gave the assurance when the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Prince Babatunde Oguntade FCIB, led the delegation of the Council on a visit to the governor in Osogbo. Governor Adeleke stated that the government had always recognised the place of risk management in ensuring effective utilisation of resources are achieved. He said that there was no better time to engage the insurance industry than now, considering the parlous state of the economy, which comes with need to protect assets owned by individuals and corporate institutions like Osun state.

The governor applauded the NCRIB for providing the required ethical and professional standards for brokers, which he said had given the public the needed confidence to patronise the brokers. He specifically promised to see to the full commencement of the e-third party insurance in the state, which would lead to more effective management of third party motor liabilities and enhance the vibrancy of the insurance brokers and by extension, the insurance contributions to the country’s GDP.

Earlier, the President of NCRIB, Oguntade, had commended the state for being broker-friendly, urging the state to speed up procedures for the full commencement of the ethird party insurance for the advancement of the state. Oguntade appealed to the governor to put on stream the immediate enforcement of sections 64 and 65 of the Insurance Act with regard to compulsory insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction. He apprised the governor with the strides of the Council in the area of strategic engagements with reputable institutions and fortification of knowledge of its members to position them for better service to their clients.