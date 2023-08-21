Osun Assembly Suspends Ongoing Staff Audit

The ongoing personnel audit for employees on the payroll of the Osun State Government, which is being managed by Sally Tibbot Consulting, has been ordered to be immediately suspended by the Osun State House of Assembly.

Olamide Tiamiyu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the State House of Assembly disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Osogbo on Monday.

The most recent disturbance to the audit was a confrontation between the consultant Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun and Osun State University staff members last week Friday during the verification exercise.

Tiamiyu added that the MPs’ emergency meeting over the petitions filed against the consultant led to the decision to halt the audit.

He added that the Speaker had established an ad hoc committee to investigate the petition-related concerns and make its necessary recommendations.

The statement further read, “The Osun State House of Assembly has directed the consultant handling the staff audit of workers in the employment of the State Government, Sally Tibbot Consulting, to suspend the process until further notice.

“The directive of the House was conveyed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, to the newsmen on Monday after an emergency meeting with other Honourable members to review the petitions written against the consultant to the Osun State House of Assembly.

“The Speaker further constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petition and come up with necessary recommendations.

“Consequently, all relevant stakeholders have been invited to the House of Assembly for a meeting on Tuesday 22nd August by 10.00 am prompt.”