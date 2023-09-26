Osun Assembly Promises Revival Of Cooperative College

Osun State House of Assembly has promised to revive the State Cooperative College, Ode -Omu in Ayeedade Local Government of Osun State.

The Chairman, House Committee on Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerment, Hon. Sanmi Areoye made this known during the inspection of the Cooperative College Campus.

Areoye, who was displeased with the unpleasant condition of the 32-year old College promised that the present administration, under the leadership of Gov Ademola Adeleke, would resuscitate the College for the benefit of the host community and the State at large.

He affirmed that the reactivation of the College would not only boost students’ careers in cooperative knowledge but also the economy of the ancient Town.

He advised the host community members present to set up a Committee to facilitate the actualisation of the vision.

The Director of Cooperative Service in the State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative and Empowerment, Mr Ogunjide Babajide, maintained that the impact of the college on the economy of the State is quite enormous and appealed to the House Committee members present to help expedite action on its resuscitation.

The Principal of the Cooperative College, Mr. Olowoyeye Babatunji appreciated the timely visit of the Osun Assembly and the team from the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperative and Empowerment and solicited the support of the present administration to restore the lost glory of the School.

In their various remarks, the representative of Kabiesi, the Olukosi of Ode-Omu, Chief Ojewale Michael, President Ode-Omu Development Union, Chief Bayo Adeyinka and Maaye of Ode-Omu, Chief Oduwole Basir, who were present during the visit, jointly promised to work hand in hand with the Ademola Adeleke led administration for a better Osun.