On Monday, the Osun State House of Assembly passed a bill amending some sections of the state’s Local Government (LG) law.

The Bill titled, “Osun State Local Government Amendment No 2 Bill 2026,” was passed after the third reading at the Assembly’s plenary in Osogbo, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Assembly’s Committee Chairman on Public Account, Mr Lawal Bamidele, had earlier presented and submitted the committee’s report on the bill with intended recommendations.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, had called for the adoption of the report, while Mr Babajide Adewumi, the Majority Leader, moved the motion for its adoption.

The motion for the bill’s third reading was also moved by Adewumi and was thereafter passed.

Egbedun, after the bill’s passage, said clean copies would be forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke for his assent.

The Amendment Bill is to amend the Osun State Local Government Law, Cap 72 Vol. IV, Laws of Osun State 2002 and other matters therein.

The House, however, adjourned its sitting to March 2.