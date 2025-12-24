Osun Assembly Passes 2026 Appropriation Bill

The Osun State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, formally passed the 2026 Appropriation Bill, which totals ₦723,454,988,670.00, following comprehensive deliberations and legislative scrutiny.

This marks a key milestone in the state’s fiscal planning for the coming year.

The budget, titled the “Budget of Economic Transformation,” was passed after detailed consideration by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation. Contributions from relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) were also taken into account.

Lawmakers engaged in extensive debates to ensure that the proposals align with the developmental priorities and socio-economic needs of the people of Osun State.

The 2026 budget was presented to the House on November 12 by the Executive Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

It is designed to promote sustainable development, enhance infrastructure, improve social services, and strengthen key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment.

The budget also emphasised fiscal responsibility, transparency, and prudent management of public resources.

The revenue estimates for the 2026 budget include an opening balance of ₦16,192,300,490.00, recurrent revenue of ₦421,253,229,320.00, and capital receipts of ₦286,009,458,860.00. This brings the total inflow to ₦723,454,988,670.00.

On the expenditure side, the budget allocates ₦135,005,722,430.00 for personnel costs and ₦185,768,933,880.00 for other recurrent expenditures.

The subtotal for recurrent expenditure is therefore ₦320,774,356,310.00. Capital expenditure has been set at ₦402,680,332,360.00, bringing the total outflow to ₦723,454,988,670.00.

Following the passage of the budget, the Speaker of the House, Rt Honourable Wale Egbedun, commended members for their dedication and cooperation throughout the budget process.

He emphasised that the legislature remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the citizens and reaffirmed the Assembly’s resolve to continue exercising effective oversight to ensure proper implementation of the budget.

The House also urged the Executive to ensure the timely and efficient execution of the approved estimates in accordance with the law, for the overall growth and development of the state.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill, as passed, will now be transmitted to Governor Ademola Adeleke for assent.