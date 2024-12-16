Osun Assembly Passes 2024 Public Procurement Bill

Share

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed the Osun State Public Procurement Bill, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Monday.

The Assembly, according to the statement, had during a plenary session presided over by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun passed the bill in a significant development.

The motion for the bill’s third reading was introduced by the Majority Leader, Hon. Babajide Kofoworola Adewunmi, and received support from Hon. Lawal Bamidele Rasheed, the representative for Osogbo State Constituency.

“This Bill aims to give legal backing to the existence of the State Public Procurement Agency, along with addressing related matters.

A finalized copy of the bill will be sent to the Executive Governor for his approval”, the statement read.

