Osun Assembly Passes 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N273bn

The Osun State House of Assembly has approved an Appropriation bill of N273,908,997,410 for the 2024 fiscal year.

This was made available in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Tiamiyu on Thursday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, “The motion for the Bill to be read for the third time, which signals the Approval of the House, was moved by the Majority Leader Hon. Babajide Kofoworola who is also a member of the Finance and Appropriation Committee.

“The passage of the bill came after the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Olumide Fatunmise at the plenary on Wednesday, 20th December 2023.

“The final copy of the Bill will be produced and forwarded to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke for his assent”.