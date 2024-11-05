Osun Assembly Moves To Regulate Lotteries, Gaming Activities

Share

The Osun State House of Assembly has taken a significant step towards enhancing regulatory frameworks within the state by passing two pivotal Bills; the Lotteries and Gaming Bill and the Estate Agency Regulatory Authority (Establishment) Bill.

The Bills were passed during the plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, marking another notable achievement in the assembly’s legislative agenda.

The Lottery and Gaming Bill, sponsored by the Speaker, aims to establish the Osun Lotteries and Gaming Board, a regulatory framework that harmonises all laws relating to lottery gaming activities within the state, and it seeks to ensure transparency, ethical practices, and compliance among operators in the gaming industry.

Similarly, the Estate Agency Regulatory Authority (Establishment) Bill, introduced by Hon. Babajide Kofoworola Adewunmi, the Majority Leader, is designed to provide for the establishment of the Osun State Estate Agency Regulatory Authority to manage the activities of estate agents in Osun State.

