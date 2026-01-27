Osun Assembly Debunks Plotting Rotation Of Traditional Council Chairmanship

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Wale Egbedun, has dismissed a publication suggesting a planned rotation of traditional council chairmanship as being done in other neighboring state.

The speaker who frowned at the fabricated publication described it as false, misleading information circulating on a pseudo Facebook page operating under the name “Ashiwaju Omo Yoruba.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olamide Tiamiyu, the Speaker described the publication as a deliberate act of misinformation, condemning the attempt to mislead the public and stir unnecessary tension around sensitive traditional and cultural issues.

The Speaker stated unequivocally that at no time did the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, receive, authorise or acknowledge any letter relating to the rotation of chairmanship among traditional rulers in Osun State. He said: “Furthermore, no such matter has ever been presented, discussed or contemplated before the Osun State House of Assembly or its Committee on Chieftaincy Matters.