Osun Assembly Debunks Plan Rotation Of Traditional Chairmanship

…Dismisses Facebook Fakenews

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Wale Egbedun, has dismissed a publication suggesting a planned rotation of traditional council chairmanship as being done in other neighboring state.

The Speaker, who frowned at the fabricated publication, described it as false, misleading information circulating on a pseudo Facebook page operating under the name “Ashiwaju Omo Yoruba.”

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olamide Tiamiyu, the Speaker described the publication as a deliberate act of misinformation, condemning the attempt to mislead the public and stir unnecessary tension around sensitive traditional and cultural issues.

The Speaker stated unequivocally that at no time did the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun, receive, authorise or acknowledge any letter relating to the rotation of chairmanship among traditional rulers in Osun State.

“Furthermore, no such matter has ever been presented, discussed or contemplated before the Osun State House of Assembly or its Committee on Chieftaincy Matters. The claim is entirely fabricated and does not reflect the legislative activities or records of the Assembly”.

The Speaker firmly rejected the false narrative being peddled by the pseudo Facebook page.

“This claim is entirely false and a complete fabrication. Neither the Speaker nor the Osun State House of Assembly received or authorised any correspondence on the rotation of chairmanship among traditional rulers. Such a matter has never come before the House in any form.”

“The Osun State House of Assembly conducts its affairs strictly in line with constitutional provisions and established legislative procedures.”

“This is a calculated act of mischief designed to misinform the public, provoke unnecessary tension and undermine the credibility of the Osun State House of Assembly.”

“We strongly condemn this irresponsible conduct and reiterate our unwavering commitment to transparency, due process and the protection of the integrity of the legislature.”

The Assembly noted that the pseudo Facebook page is clearly engaged in spreading unfounded and malicious falsehoods with the intent to mislead the public, exploit sensitive traditional and cultural issues, and pursue ulterior motives capable of destabilising public trust.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Osun State, are therefore strongly advised to disregard the publication in its entirety. ”

The Assembly emphasised that only statements issued through its official and verified communication channels should be regarded as authentic and credible.

The Speaker assured citizens of Osun State that he remains steadfast in his commitment to truth, transparency and accountability, and will continue to safeguard the integrity of the Osun State House of Assembly against misinformation, fake news and malicious falsehoods.