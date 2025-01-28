Osun Assembly Confirms Nominees For LG Election Appeal Tribunal

Share

The Osun House of Assembly has screened and confirmed three nominees to serve as members of the Appeal Tribunal for the Osun State Local Government Election.

The confirmation, according to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Olamide Tiamiyu, took place on Monday, following a formal nomination from the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice O. A. Ojo.

The confirmed nominees are; Oluwaseun Ajoba, Lateefat O. Agbaje, and Tajudeen A. Giwa. In his remarks, Speaker Adewale Egbedun commended the lawmakers for their successful screening and confirmation of the nominees.

He congratulated the appointees and urged them to prioritise the interests of the state in their upcoming responsibilities.

