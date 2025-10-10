Osun Assembly Condemns Sealing Of Amotekun Office, Orders Probe

The Osun State House of Assembly has condemned the reported forceful sealing of the operational offices of the Osun State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, by federal security operatives.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo on Friday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adewale Olumide Egbedun described the action as unlawful, constitutionally offensive, and politically motivated.

Egbedun explained that the Amotekun Corps was validly established by the Osun State Security Network Agency and the Amotekun Corps Law 2020, with the mandate to complement federal security agencies in tackling kidnapping, banditry, and other violent crimes across the state.

He noted that the Corps had played a vital role in securing Osun’s rural and border communities, adding that shutting down its offices without due process was unacceptable and a clear breach of the Constitution.

“It is deeply troubling that an agency created by law and funded by the Osun State Government could be summarily shut down without consultation with the State Government or the House of Assembly, which enacted its enabling law,” Egbedun said.

The Speaker warned that if any security breach occurs in the state as a result of the sealing, the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies would be held accountable.

He added that the safety of residents must not be compromised by avoidable administrative or political actions.

Egbedun also expressed concern over credible reports linking the action to alleged political interference involving Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

He said if such reports are confirmed, they would amount to reckless abuse of political influence and betrayal of the people of Osun State.

While emphasising that the House does not condone misconduct or impunity by any security organisation, Egbedun insisted that allegations of wrongdoing must be investigated transparently and in accordance with the law, not used as a smokescreen to sabotage duly constituted institutions.

He reaffirmed that the Amotekun Corps remains a lawfully established and functional agency of the Osun State Government, stressing that no individual, political actor, or security institution has the constitutional authority to shut it down without legislative approval.

The Assembly therefore demanded the immediate unsealing of the Amotekun offices to allow the Corps to resume its statutory responsibilities without disruption. It also mandated its Committee on Security to investigate the development and submit its findings within seven days.

Egbedun reaffirmed the House’s commitment to defending the laws it enacts and protecting the integrity of institutions established for the safety and progress of the state.

“Security is not a political bargaining chip. The lives of our people are not pawns on any chessboard of political ambition,” the Speaker stated.

