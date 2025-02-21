Osun APC To Adeleke: State High Court Can Not Override A’Court Judgement

Share

The Osun state chapter of All Progressive Congress has berated the State chapter of the People’s’ Democratic Party over a purported injunction allegedly granted by a state high court sitting in Ilesa calling on security agents to supervise the unauthorized local government election slated to hold on 22 February 2025.

A press release by the Chairman of APC in Osun State ,Sooko Tajudeen Lawal described as fake and inglorious court interim order, saying it’s a joke taken too far .

He contended that Nigeria statutes do not prescribe that a lower court should override an Appeal court judgement .

Sooko Lawal counseled Governor Ademola Adeleke to reduce the incidents of being always led by ignoramus who are working to always milk him with frivolity.

Lawal expressed shock that a court could make his courtroom for the purposes of absurdity and social retrogression all because of being influenced by the executive who lacks respect for the rule of law.

APC in Osun has therefore called for firmness with which the security agents have been enforcing the February 10 ,2025 Court of Appeal judgement that reinstated the sacked local government political functionaries by Governor Adeleke in 2022.

The APC chairman wondered how a jurist who is aware of the superior court unanimous judgement delivered by his senior brothers in a case allow an abuse of court process.

The APC chairman also counseled PDP for the upteenth time that Local Governments councils in Osun state do not have vacancies yet not filled to accommodate a jaundiced election being organized and supervised by a PDP aspirant in 2023 State of Assembly election as Chairman.

“ I can’t imagine a state in very civilized South Western Nigeria to be drifting into abyss and brigandage and perverting the rule of law which the ineptitude of its leadership is breeding “

He called on the security agencies to further enforce the Appellate judgement and ensure safety of lives and prosperity. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal enjoined members of the public to shy away form the election describing the election as PDP’s motion without movement.

