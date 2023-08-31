Osun APC Suspends 26 Aregbesola’s Loyalists Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

No fewer than 26 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have been suspended from the party.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the party had announced the expulsion of 84 members of the party over alleged Anti-party activities.

In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, and made available to journalists in Osogbo, on Thursday night, the suspended members were found guilty of anti-party activities bordering on creating a parallel party organ, fractionalisation of the party among others.

Among the members suspended by the party are former speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Najeem Salam, former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, former Osun State Deputy Chief Whip, Hon Gbenga Ogunkanmi and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa among others.

New Telegraph reports that all the suspended parties are the loyalists of the immediate past minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some of its members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct bordering on factionalization of the party and creating a parallel party organ.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of suspending the following members indefinitely:

Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, Hon. Najeem Salami, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, Elder Adelowo Adebiyi, Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, Mr. Sikiru Ayedun, Engr. Kazeem Salami, Alhaji Adesiji Azeez, Barr. Gbenga Akano, Mr. Kunle Ige, Mr. Biodun Agboola , Barr. Gbenga Awosode

Others are: Mr Rasheed Opatola., Hon. Gbenga Ogunkanmi, Hon. Israel Oyekunle, Hon. MBO Ibraheem, Mr. Akeem Olaoye, Hon. Francis Famurewa, Hon. Tajudeen Famuyide, Hon. (Mrs.) Adenike Abioye, Hon. Wasiu Adebayo, Hon. Rasheed Afolabi, Mr. Segun Olanibi, Mr. Tunde Ajilore, Mr Ganiyu Ismaila Opeyemi and Mr Zakariah Khalid.

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State.

“Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering”.