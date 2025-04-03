Osun APC Slams Adeleke Over N159bn Infrastructure Plan, Calls It Scam

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Thursday, accused Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration of deception over its newly announced N159 billion infrastructure development plan, labeling it a “Scam.”

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, the APC described the new plan as an insult to the people of Osun, arguing that the government had failed to deliver on a previous N100 billion infrastructure pledge made in 2023.

The opposition party recalled that Adeleke had promised to construct five flyovers without borrowing and to complete them by the end of 2024.

However, the APC alleged that projects in Okefia, Lameco, and Ile-Ife had stalled, while work had yet to commence at the Ikirun and Owode sites.

“It would have been more responsible for the government to focus on completing its existing promises rather than making fresh ones it has no capacity to fulfill.

“It is our conviction that the government’s inability to complete previous projects raises questions about its capacity to deliver on the new plan,” the statement partly reads.

The APC also criticized the administration for neglecting key sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural roads. It suggested that Osun should learn from more developed cities like Ilorin and Ibadan, which have better road networks and urban planning.

Expressing doubt about the sincerity of the Adeleke government, the APC called on residents to demand accountability and transparency.

The party further questioned the failure if the governor to recruit new teachers, saying, “Why has it been impossible for Governor Adeleke to replace the 1,500 teachers recruited by his predecessor, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, who were sacked at the onset of the administration of the governor in a similar way that he sacked 20,000 OYES corps members and thousands of health workers?

“We are not unaware of the fact that Governor Adeleke has an ulterior motive for the recruitment of the 1,000 Amotekun Corps recently as a credible fact check has revealed that majority of them who are political thugs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are attached to the state political functionaries, their wives and children, pliable leaders of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Osun State chapter, and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the expense of the security of the state,” the statement concluded.

