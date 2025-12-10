Osun APC Primaries: Sen Mudashiru Reaffirms Loyalty To Party Leadership

A former lawmaker who represented Osun West in the Senate and one of the aspirants for the 2026 Osun governorship election under the All Progressives Congress(APC), Mudashiru Hussein, has restated his unwavering loyalty to the APC and reaffirmed his commitment to decisions taken by the party’s leadership ahead of the Osun State primaries set to hold Saturday, December 13, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Husain said his political conduct remains guided by the principles of discipline, unity, and respect for party supremacy, values he credited to his political upbringing under President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The senator acknowledged the heightened political activities surrounding the primaries but insisted that no personal ambition should supersede the unity of the APC.

“My aspiration is built on service, not desperation; on principle, not pressure; and on loyalty, not confrontation,” he said.

Husain also expressed appreciation to the APC leadership at both state and national levels for their interventions, particularly President Bola Tinubu and Osun APC leader and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

He noted that their calls for calm and cohesion have strengthened confidence in the party’s internal processes.

He urged his supporters across Osun State to remain peaceful, patient, and disciplined, stressing that the ultimate goal is to align Osun with the Renewed Hope Agenda and advance the “Irorun Dé” vision for stability and shared prosperity.

The senator further pledged full alignment with any decision reached by the APC leadership regarding the primaries.