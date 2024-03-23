Osun APC, PDP Lock Horns Over Implementation Panel On Contracts Awarded By Oyetola

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State yesterday engaged in a war of words over the implementation committee on white paper on contracts awarded by former governor Gboyega Oyetola of the state. Governor Ademola Adeleke had on Thursday set up an eight-man implementation panel on the White Paper on Contract Review Committee on the contracts awarded during the administration of Oyetola.

Setting up the committee, the Governor said that his decision followed the humongous contract corruption inherited from the previous administration. Adeleke said: “We have a duty to secure state assets and resources for the enjoyment of present and future generations. We have a responsibility to enforce accountability as a precaution against leadership recklessness.

I urge this committee to pursue all legal means to implement the recommendations of the contract review committee.” Reacting, Osun State Chairman of the APC, Tajudeen Lawal, described the setting up of the committee as a ploy to cover up the alleged fraud of Adeleke’s 16-month-old administration, which he said were uncovered by the APC on Wednesday. Lawal queried how Adeleke’s administration that has been awarding Road contracts at the unprecedented cost of N2.5 billion per kilometer, which is considered too bogus for riverine areas, would now be talking of a qual- ification to probe a “known prudent administration of Oyetola.”

Lawal wondered how “a government that has been awarding non-functional boreholes across the state at an alarming rate of N14 million each would settle to probe his predecessor who did same at less than N2 million each.”