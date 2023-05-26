Osun APC: Oyetola Remains Our Leader, Aregbesola, Omisore Lead At Federal Level

The leaders of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ijesaland, Osun State have reiterated their support for the leadership of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the party leader in the state.

This is even as they acknowledged that both Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Senator Iyiola Omisore are leaders of the party at the national level.

The party members insisted that Oyetola leads the party in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the Ilesa-East party secretariat in Ilesa on Friday, Johnson Ajilore, who spoke on behalf of other leaders said the former governor enjoyed the privilege of the provision of the party’s constitution.

He added that the party leadership in Ijesa-South Federal Constituency endorsed the “Repositioning Committee”, set up by the former governor to put the party back on the path of glory and believe that those in the committee have the capacity and integrity to discharge the responsibility bestowed on them.

“We have looked into various and peculiar tendencies that led to the very poor performances of the party and felt terribly worried that despite the outstanding performances of our leader, and the immediate past governor of the state, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, we lost virtually in all state constituencies except in Boripe local government.

“It is against the background that we as members met and deliberated on the way forward for the party in the state, after intensive and well-thought deliberations, we arrived at the following conclusions; that we noted with great delights, the exemplary leadership of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, the strength of his unequalled achievements while in office as a governor and his shrewd politics rooted in the depth of his passion to redefine the vision of APC as well as repositioning the part for excellence.

“We, on this note and in faithful spirit, unanimously pass a vote of confidence in his leadership and support his decision to set u a “Repositioning Committee” at the state level.

“In like manner, we unanimously pass a vote of confidence in the Professor Isaac Adewole led “committee” which is saddled with the responsibility to “reposition the party for good governance, effective delivery and prepare the party for future elections.”

“We are confident that the outcome of the committee’s exercise will resolve all tendencies and restore the party to its position in the state being the ruling and governing party in Nigeria.

“We are party members and stakeholders from the various local governments in ljesa South Federal Constituency. We believe in the fact that politics is local everywhere and as such respect with confidence the leadership of the party in Ijesa South Federal Constituency as currently constituted under the leadership of Elder Kunle Odeyemi.

“We acknowledge that Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Iyiola Omisore are our party leaders at the national level, but Oyetola leads the party here in Osun state”, he said.