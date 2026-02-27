Osun APC NASS Caucus Demands Probe Of Alleged Payroll Fraud

The members of the Osun State caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly have demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged payroll fraud in the state involving the Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The caucus described as criminal and condemnable the reported content of a leaked audio involving the Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye, and an audit consultant.

In a press statement issued on Friday, the caucus said it was deeply concerned by revelations from a payroll audit conducted by Sally Tibbot Consulting Limited, the firm engaged by the Osun State Government to review its workforce records.

The statement was signed by Hon. Oluwole Oke representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency, Hon. Olusanya Omirin representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency, and Hon. Abimbola Ajilesoro representing Ife Federal Constituency.

According to the lawmakers, the consultant’s findings reportedly uncovered widespread irregularities, including the existence of about 15,000 ghost workers on the state payroll.

They said the development vindicated their long-held position regarding what they described as “Opacity, corruption and financial mismanagement under the current administration”.

The caucus stated that for months it had raised concerns about transparency in the handling of public funds in Osun State, adding that the latest revelations justified those concerns and reinforced what it described as the “Patriotic decision” of some members who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, saying the move was driven by refusal to be complicit in alleged irregularities.

The lawmakers further alleged that a single Bank Verification Number received salary payments for at least 5,615 workers, a claim they said raised serious questions about integrity and accountability within the government circle, including businessman Deji Adeleke and Chief of Staff Kazeem Akinleye.

They also referenced a clarification reportedly made on a national television programme by the consulting firm’s management that the audit covered payroll transactions from January 2023 to June 2024 and had no connection with the administration of former governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The caucus said this clarification countered what it described as propaganda aimed at deflecting responsibility.

The statement described as disturbing and deeply distasteful a reported leaked audio conversation between an official of the consulting firm and Akinleye, alleging it suggested attempts to intimidate forensic auditors and suppress findings related to financial improprieties within the Osun State Government.

The caucus questioned the role allegedly played by Deji Adeleke in the audit process, claiming the consulting firm had to defer to him before submitting its report rather than reporting directly to the governor.

It said the development had fueled public perception that the governor was a figurehead while his brother exercised significant control over governance in the state.

The lawmakers also demanded immediate explanations from Governor Adeleke, Deji Adeleke, Akinleye and other officials over what they described as a ghost workers scandal rocking the state.

They called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to investigate the governor, his aides and any other officials who may have colluded, aided or abetted alleged payroll fraud in Osun State.