Osun APC Lauds IGP Over Arrest Of Suspected Amotekun Personnel Linked To Akinlalu Killings

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Nigeria Police Force for its swift and decisive action in investigating the alleged extra-judicial killings of seven residents of Akinlalu in Ife-North Local Government Area by suspected operatives of the Amotekun Corps.

The party, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, on Thursday, described the arrest of some Amotekun personnel as a commendable step towards ensuring justice for the victims.

It would be recalled that on October 1, Amotekun operatives allegedly invaded Akinlalu community, resulting in the killing of seven persons and leaving several others injured.

According to the APC, the Osun Amotekun Corps has long been accused of running illegal detention facilities where citizens are allegedly tortured and unlawfully held, urging the police to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

The party further alleged that the Osun Amotekun Commandant, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinbi (rtd), popularly referred to as Omoyele is currently on the run to evade police questioning over his alleged involvement in the Akinlalu killings.

The statement also questioned Omoyele’s recent claim that he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by unknown gunmen in Osogbo, describing it as a calculated attempt to divert attention from the ongoing police investigation.

“The question is: if Omoyele has nothing to hide, why is he evading police invitation while staging an attack by so-called uniformed gunmen at the Kobongbogboe area of Osogbo about three days ago?” the APC queried.

“Assuming, without conceding, that the Amotekun Commandant was truly attacked, what was the propriety of his moving around in his personal car without his usual security guards at such an odd hour of 10:30 p.m.?”

The party added that Omoyele’s alleged staged attack coincided suspiciously with the period he was invited by the police to provide proof of his claim of being attacked, describing his conduct as an attempt “to be clever by half.”

The Osun APC called on Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to personally intervene and ensure that those responsible for the killings are prosecuted.

“We implore the Inspector-General of Police to delve into the matter and ensure that the armed political hoodlums terrorising the people under the guise of Amotekun are diligently prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement read.

The party urged the police to intensify efforts to locate and arrest the fleeing Amotekun Commandant, adding that justice must be served to prevent further abuse of power by security operatives in the state.