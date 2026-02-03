Osun: APC Inaugurates Renewed Hope Ambassadors For 2026, 2027 Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday inaugurated its Local Government Renewed Hope Ambassadors, saddled with the responsibility of mobilising electorates for the party ahead of the August 8 governorship and 2027 presidential elections.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Tinubu–Shettima Campaign Office in the Ogo-Oluwa area of Osogbo, drew top party leaders, elected officials and stakeholders from across the state.

Addressing party members, the APC governorship candidate in Osun State, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, said he had embarked on an extensive tour of local governments in the last four weeks to strengthen unity within the party and prepare members for the forthcoming elections.

“I have been moving around the local governments for the past four weeks to unite our party, to campaign to our members and to inform them why it is necessary for us to prepare early for the August 8, 2026, election,” Oyebamiji said.

He added that part of his engagements was to communicate the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, noting that recent economic reforms were already yielding positive outcomes.

“I have to spread the goodwill of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, so that our people will know what the President has achieved in the last three years. Our economy is responding positively, and the President has focused on the re-sectoring of the economy,” he stated.

Oyebamiji also emphasised the importance of voter participation, urging eligible residents to take advantage of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

“I will continue to appeal to our people to go and register with INEC. We have sensitised them, and we will keep advocating that it is important for them to be part of the process,” he said.

He further called on party supporters to participate in the ongoing APC membership registration and data capturing exercise to strengthen the party ahead of the elections.

Also speaking, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, South-West Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Agenda, charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to be worthy ambassadors of President Tinubu, whom he described as a strong and sellable product.

“They are called Renewed Hope Ambassadors, and they must be good and worthy ambassadors of the President. Without fear of contradiction, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best President Nigeria has ever had,” Adeyeye said.

According to him, the primary responsibility of the ambassadors is to propagate the achievements of the Tinubu administration across the state.

“Their duty is to take the achievements of the President to the nooks and crannies of the state and let the people know what he is doing. We are confident that the President will win in a landslide in 2027. What we are working for is the margin of victory,” he added.

Adeyeye said the goal was to secure what he described as the largest electoral victory in Nigeria’s history, urging members to campaign with commitment and energy for the President’s re-election.

The Osun State Renewed Hope Ambassador, Oluomo Sunday Akere, outlined the three core mandates assigned to the ambassadors by the national leadership.

“The President has given us three clear assignments: political mobilisation, political outreach and political engagement,” Akere said.

He explained that the ambassadors would operate at the local government, ward and polling unit levels to ensure effective dissemination of information about the administration’s achievements.

“Everybody, whether you belong to the party or not, must know what the President has achieved. That is why we are taking this message to the grassroots,” he said.

Akere disclosed that the structure aims to significantly increase voter turnout in Osun State.

“We are not looking at anything less than one million votes for the President in Osun. We have almost two million registered voters, yet voter turnout has remained low. That is why we are going to the grassroots to mobilise, engage and sensitise the people,” he stated.

He added that the ambassadors’ immediate responsibility includes delivering victory for the APC governorship candidate in the August 8, 2026, election.

Former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye said the inauguration demonstrated the APC’s readiness for the coming elections.

“This is a clear signal that APC is fully prepared to mobilise its supporters from the polling units to the wards, local governments and the state level for the 2026 and 2027 elections,” Owoeye said.

He described the mobilisation drive as proof that the APC remains a major political force in Osun State and nationally.

In his remarks, Hon. Oluwole Oke, Oriade/Obokun House of Representatives member, commended the ambassadorial structure, describing it as an effective grassroots communication strategy.

“This approach is a success story already. Appointing ambassadors at the unit level to convey the achievements and messages of Mr President to Nigerians is a workable and practical strategy,” Oke said.

He added that materials highlighting the achievements of the Tinubu administration would be translated into local languages to ensure broader public understanding.