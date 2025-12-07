Osun APC Guber Ticket: Disqualified Aspirants To Seek Tinubu’s Intervention

Disqualified aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Osun State have announced plans to seek the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The seven disqualified aspirants, former APC National Secretary Sen. Iyiola Omisore, Babatunde Haketer Oralusi, Oyedotun Babayemi, Dr. Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi, Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Adegoke Rasheed SAN, Okiki Adekunle, and Sen. Babajide Omoworare claimed the actions of the screening committee contradicted the party’s constitution and primary guidelines.

Speaking after individually meeting with the Appeal Screening Committee led by Senator Tolu Odeniyi, Rasheed Adegoke SAN said the committee falsely alleged they did not have the required number of party members from local governments to endorse their nomination forms.

He explained that they had fully complied, paying dues for 1,660 delegates across 332 wards in Osun.

Adegoke warned that if the matter is not resolved, it could jeopardize the APC’s chances in the August 2026 governorship election.

Sen. Omisore dismissed the disqualification as “the biggest joke of the year,” alleging that it was politically motivated.

He accused Minister of Blue Economy and former governor Gboyega Oyetola of orchestrating the disqualification to favor his preferred aspirant, Bola Oyebamiji. Omisore urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to set aside the screening committee’s report.

The APC governorship primary in Osun is scheduled for December 13. Reacting to the next steps, Adegoke said, “We will meet with the President.

We know he will want to hear from us. We are foundation members of APC and have contributed much to the party.”