Osun APC Greets Adeleke At 65

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended birthday wishes to Governor Ademola Adeleke on his 65th birthday, while criticising his administration for what it described as a “monumental failure” in governance since assuming office.

In a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the APC said Governor Adeleke has failed to deliver meaningful dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State more than two years into his tenure.

“It is quite unfortunate that since the Governor Adeleke-led administration was inaugurated over two years ago, there has been little or nothing for the residents of the state to have unfettered access to meaningful dividends of democracy,” the statement read.

The party said it is concerned that the governor appears unbothered by the state of affairs under his leadership.

“We wonder if the ‘Birthday Boy’ is not bothered that since he assumed the leadership of the state, the proverbial birds have not been crying like birds, while the plight of the rats too has been in a state of inertia,” it stated.

While congratulating Adeleke, the APC urged him to use the occasion of his birthday for sober reflection and a redirection of his administration’s policies, which it said have become “the albatross of your administration.”

“We know that when you ruminate over your past records in government since over two years ago, it would strike your mind that state governance indeed is not a tea party,” the statement continued.

As the 2026 governorship election draws closer, the APC reminded the governor that the clock is ticking.

“We would not hesitate to remind you that the end of your four-year political leadership of the state is fast approaching, which should form your guide in the remaining part of your tenure,” it added.

The party also took a swipe at some of Adeleke’s associates, warning that “those of us who are ardent critics of your administration are those who put the advancement of the state in the front burner, instead of the ubiquitous praise singers masquerading as your allies who are the real enemies of the state.”

The APC advised the governor to abandon what it called a “divisive, oppressive, and vindictive approach to governance,” warning that no administration has benefited from such a posture in the long run.

“Once again, we congratulate you on behalf of our party, which remains the most viable and potent opposition in Osun State, committed to realising its collective goal in next year’s governorship election,” the statement concluded.

