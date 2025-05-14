Osun APC Greets Adeleke At 65, Seeks Better Approach To Governance

Share

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke on his 65th birthday anniversary, cautioning him to sit up for the “delivery of qualitative governance for the visibly deprived people of the state”.

The party in a statement signed by its Director of Media and Information, Mogaji Kola Olabisi, said It is quite unfortunate that since the Governor Adeleke-led administration was inaugurated over two years ago, there has been little or nothing for the residents of the state to have unfettered access to meaningful dividends of democracy.

He said: “We wonder if the ‘Birthday Boy’ is not bothered that since he assumed the leadership of the state, the proverbial birds have not been crying like birds while the plight of the rats too have been in a state of inertia.”

Share