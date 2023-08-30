Osun APC Expels Factional Chairman, Ex-Council Chair, 82 Other Members For Anti-party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Wednesday expelled the former Secretary of the party, Hon Rasaki Salinsile and ex-Osogbo West LCDA Chairman, Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye over alleged anti-party activities.

Also, expelled is the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Biyi Odunlade alongside 81 other members of the party.

In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Wednesday evening said the expelled members were found guilty of the various Anti-party activities allegations levelled against them.

“Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some members.

“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute.

“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.

“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling the following members:

82. Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye Halid – Osogbo West LCDA

83. Comrade Biyi Odunlade – Ife Central LGA

84. Hon. Rasak Salinsile – Iwo LGA

“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State.

“Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering”.