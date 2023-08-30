Osun APC Expels Factional Chairman, Ex-Council Chair, 82 Other Members For Anti-party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Wednesday expelled the former Secretary of the party, Hon Rasaki Salinsile and ex-Osogbo West LCDA Chairman, Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye over alleged anti-party activities.
Also, expelled is the former Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon Biyi Odunlade alongside 81 other members of the party.
In a statement signed by the party Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, on Wednesday evening said the expelled members were found guilty of the various Anti-party activities allegations levelled against them.
“Following complaints of anti-party activities, the State Executive Committee of the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) constituted a Disciplinary Committee to investigate the allegations against some members.
“This disciplinary measure came in response to the allegations of misconduct and actions that embarrassed and brought the party to disrepute.
“The Disciplinary Committee undertook a thorough and impartial review of the allegations and the findings were carefully deliberated upon by the State Executive Committee.
“After a comprehensive assessment of the evidence and consideration of the committee’s recommendations, the State Executive Committee has taken the difficult yet necessary step of expelling the following members:
1. Akibu Olaiya – Iwo LG
2. Yekeen Ajoke Nafisat – Iwo LG
3. Wakeel Mutaleeb Adekunle – Iwo East LCDA
4. Olufunke Akano – Iwo East LCDA
5. Olatunji Idowu Ajoke- Iwo West LCDA
6. Ajala Abayomi – Ayedire LG
7. Adegboyega Semiu Adeniyi – Ayedire LG
8. Sabitu Rofiat Omolayo – Ayedire South LCDA
9. Oladeji Ismail – Ayedire South LCDA
10. Tajudeen Akanbi – Olaoluwa LG
11. Oyediran Quasim – Olaoluwa LG
12. Ajetunmobi Moshood – Olaoluwa South LCDA
13. Akintoye Opeyemi – Irewole LG
14. Akerele Sunday – Irewole LG
15. Pastor Peter Olaawo – Irewole LCDA
16. Orisatola Surajudeen A. – Irewole LCDA
17. Shariat O. Olaniyi – Ayedaade LG
18. Akeem Olodude – Ayedaade LG
19. Raji Sikiru – Ayedaade South LCDA
20. Isaac Adeyemi Aderinoye – Ayedaade South LCDA
21. Oyedeji Tawab O. – Osogbo LG
22. Aderemi Tajudeen – Osogbo LG
23. Kamoru Afusat Bolanle – Osogbo South LCDA
24. Ibrahim Mumini Tunde – Osogbo South LCDA
25. Olayinka Musiliu Shina – Osogbo West LCDA
26. Adewumi Ademola Taofeeq – Osogbo West LCDA
27. Ajala Oladiran – Olorunda LG
28. Abiola Omotosho – Olorunda LG
29. Ganiyu Aliu O. – Olorunda North LCDA
30. Lawal Olalekan – Olorunda North LCDA
31. Ganiyu Adebayo A. – Olorunda Area Council
32. Afolabi Olaniyi Olatunde – Olorunda Area Council
33. Serifat Olayiwola – Ifelodun LG
34. Olawale Morufu Adebukola – Ifelodun LG
35. Ajibade Olatunji Ganiyu – Ifelodun North LCDA
36. Oladunjoye Rasheed Taye – Ifelodun North LCDA
37. Wale Agboola – Ifelodun Area Council
38. Sulaiman Akeem – Ifelodun Area Council
39. Odetayo Olubunmi – Odo Otin LG
40. Agboola Dayo Remilekun – Odo Otin LG
41. David Ajiboso – Odo Otin North LCDA
42. Ajala Richard Folashade – Odo Otin North LCDA
43. Ogunkanmi Adekunle – Odo Otin South LCDA
44. Adepoju Kabiru – Odo Otin South LCDA
45. Fadunmola Fatai A. – Boluwaduro LG
46. Aina Olusola – Boluwaduro LG
47. Oyekanmi Hajarat Adenike – Boluwaduro East LCDA
48. Adewumi O. Olufemi – Boluwaduro East LCDA
49. Teniola Alaba – Ilesa East LG
50. Muraina Fatai Olusegun – Ilesa East LG
51. Alaka Bode Olakunle – Ilesa North East LCDA
52. Ojediran Folasade Kehinde – Ilesa North East LCDA
53. Raji Azeez – Ilesa West LG
54. Afolayan Kafayat – Ilesa West LG
55. Kabir Ademola Hameed – Ilesa West Central LCDA
56. Kazeem Kafayat – Ilesa West Central LCDA
57. Agunlejika Adejuyigbe – Atakumosa West LG
58. Ogundele Sesan Opeyemi – Atakumosa West LG
59. Omidiji Olaolu – Atakumosa West LCDA
60. Adejare Israel – Atakumosa West LCDA
61. Oni Abiodun – Ife Central LG
62. Ismail Busayo Alabelewe – Ife Central LG
63. Chief Titus Awofesobi – Ife Central West LCDA
64. Alhaji Akeem Oyeleye – Ife Central West LCDA
65. Alhaji Omisakin Bisi – Ife East LG
66. Ogunrinola Sayo – Ife East LG
67. Oyewole Rafiu – Ife Ooye LCDA
68. Adefioye Adegboyega – Ife Ooye LCDA
69. Sangolade Olawale – Ife East Area Office
70. Adekunle Toyin Asabi – Ife East Area Office
71. Adeyeye Yinusa O. – Oriade LG
72. Mathew Olamuyiwa Samuel – Oriade LG
73. Samson Fakinyede Oladipo – Oriade South LCDA
74. Oyediran Mikail – Oriade South LCDA
75. Lamidi Oyeyemi – Obokun LG
76. Dare Adarayaki- Obokun LG
77. Oluseyi Oyinloye – Obokun LCDA
78. Ogundele Ogunsanmi – Obokun LCDA
79. Ismail Elewedi – Ejigbo Central LCDA
80. Yekeen Adewale – Oyebisi Ejigbo South LCDA
81. Muraina Atanda Adeleke – Ejigbo South LCDA
82. Alhaja Temilade Olokungboye Halid – Osogbo West LCDA
83. Comrade Biyi Odunlade – Ife Central LGA
84. Hon. Rasak Salinsile – Iwo LGA
“As we move forward, we enjoin our members to remain focused on our goals and continue working together to serve the interests of our constituents and our State.
“Our commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to our party’s core values remains unwavering”.