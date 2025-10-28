Osun APC Elders Reaffirm Support for Oyetola, Akande

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Council in Osun State, known as Igbimo-Agba Osun, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the party’s victory in the forthcoming governorship election scheduled for August 8, 2026.

In its October statutory meeting held at the residence of its Chairman, Chief Engr. Sola Akinwumi, in Ilobu, the council called for collective efforts across all levels of the party to secure success at the polls.

The elders expressed confidence in the leadership of former Osun State Governor and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, and that of Chief Bisi Akande, describing both as unifying figures capable of steering the party to victory.

“All hands must be on deck across all party structures in Osun under the leadership of Chief Bisi Akande and Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola to ensure electoral victories in the coming governorship election,” the communiqué stated.

The council commended the spirit of unity and cooperation among the party’s governorship aspirants, noting that their collaboration reflects a renewed commitment to party cohesion and internal democracy.

Chief Akinwumi urged party members to remain steadfast and hopeful for what he described as “a new era of progressive-led governance in Osun State from 2026.”

He also appealed to grassroots members to participate actively in the ongoing APC membership revalidation exercise, emphasizing its importance as a foundation for effective mobilization ahead of the election.

In his closing remarks, Akinwumi expressed optimism that the party’s forthcoming governorship primary election, slated for December, would be peaceful and transparent.

“We are confident of successful party activities as we brace up for rancour-free primaries,” he added.