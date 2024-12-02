Osun APC Criticizes Workers’ Appreciation Rally For Adeleke

Share

…Says governor looking for cheap political popularity

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised the recent workers’ appreciation rally held in support of Governor Ademola Adeleke, questioning its purpose and dismissing it as a publicity stunt.

The rally, organised by Osun State workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), was held to appreciate the governor’s approval of a new minimum wage of ₦75,558.24 for workers and ₦25,000 for pensioners.

Speaking during the event on Monday, Governor Adeleke declared himself a “Talk and Do Governor,” reiterating his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises, with workers’ welfare as a top priority.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Information, Mr Kola Olabisi, the APC accused Governor Adeleke of seeking “cheap political popularity” through the rally.

The party criticised the administration for allegedly sponsoring the event, claiming it lacked authenticity as no worker had yet received the promised minimum wage.

Olabisi described the rally as “a superfluous theatrical show” and questioned why the appreciation did not originate directly from the workers. He said:

“It is absurd that the state government under Governor Adeleke would stoop to sponsoring a civil servants’ rally, all in the name of announcing a minimum wage that has not yet been implemented.

This is nothing but an attempt to fraudulently curry non-existent political popularity.”

The APC also raised concerns about other unresolved issues in the state, including the alleged encroachment on the Ido-Osun Airport land by Adeleke Secondary School, a property linked to the governor’s family.

The appreciation rally, held at the Government Secretariat in Osogbo, attracted a large turnout of workers who sang and danced while awaiting Governor Adeleke’s arrival.

“We are here today to show appreciation for the kindness of Governor Ademola Adeleke in approving a minimum wage of ₦75,558.24.

We, as workers, pledge to ensure quality service delivery for the benefit of Osun State.”

In his speech, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his commitment to workers’ welfare, stating, “They call me the Talk and Do Governor. During my campaign, I made workers’ happiness my priority. It’s a sin for someone to work and not get paid. Even with limited resources, I’ll continue to prioritise your welfare.”

The governor also hinted at plans to improve the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), promising that these efforts would benefit the workforce.

The APC, however, accused Governor Adeleke of neglecting pressing issues such as resolving the Ido-Osun Airport relocation crisis and addressing allegations of favouritism in the extension of the Head of Service’s tenure.

The party argued that the rally was a distraction from these critical matters, warning:

“If Governor Adeleke thinks this sycophantic rally will earn him political leverage beyond 2026, he is wasting his time and daydreaming.”

