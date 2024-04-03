Osun APC Crisis Worsens As Oyetola, Aregbesola Supporters Clash

The crisis rocking Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued unabated as supporters of the former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola engage in hostilities. The long-standing feud between the two camps of the former governors of the state has escalated further, resulting in verbal attacks within the members of the party. New Telegraph reports that the crisis dated back to Aregbesola’s opposition to Oyetola re-election bid as governor, during the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State.

The former Minister of Interior was accused of creating splinter groups within the APC party fold and formed alliances with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to oust Oyetola from office as governor of the state. However, prior to the governorship election, supporters of Aregbesola had decried alleged ill-treatment meted out on them by the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led administration, hence the reason for some of them to back out and decided not to work for the success of the party during the poll.

But, in retaliation, the APC leadership expelled and suspended some of Aregbesola’s followers. Meanwhile, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola spokesperson had over the weekend allegedly warned that Aregbesola faction might not withstand their onslaught when the time comes. Reacting on Monday, the Omoluabi Progressives Caucus (OPC), a group loyal to Aregbesola, accused Omipidan and others of attempting to silence their leader.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Abosede Oluwaseun, the caucus expressed concern over Omipidan alleged statement that Aregbesola might not survive the ‘political war’ if he continues to challenge the party and those who brought him to power. Oluwaseun stated: “We urgently draw the attention of the law enforcement agencies and all responsible individuals to the evident and explicit threats against the life and freedom of Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, clearly expressed in this hostile narrative by an impolite Omipidan.”