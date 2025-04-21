Osun APC Condemns Arson Attack On Ilesa High Court

Share

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly condemned the recent arson attack on a section of the Osun State High Court in Ilesa, describing the incident as both “callous and barbaric.”

The fire, which engulfed the Ward Two section of the High Court in the early hours of Sunday, caused extensive damage to the building and reportedly destroyed several vital legal documents.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the APC’s Director of Media and Information in Osun State, the party expressed deep sympathy with the state judiciary and urged security agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the blaze.

“We sympathize with the state judiciary over the burning of the sectional part of the court building, which should be a source of concern to all right-thinking members of the society,” the statement read.

The party called on law enforcement agencies, including the Nigerian Police, the Directorate of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the circumstances surrounding the fire and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

“This report of a fire incident in the court is a strange development in the history of the state, and no stone should be left unturned to unveil the perpetrators of the crime,” the statement continued.

Reaffirming its commitment to the rule of law, the APC emphasized its belief in legal and constitutional processes as the legitimate means of resolving disputes.

“As a party, we shall always embrace the rule of law to address any knotty issue in the political terrain, which has been the hallmark of our party since its inception,” the statement added.

The party further urged all stakeholders and citizens to condemn the destruction of what it described as a “temple of justice,” highlighting the crucial role the judiciary plays in sustaining democratic governance.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Share