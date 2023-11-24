Osun APC Chieftain Calls For Sanction Of Erring Members In Ifelodun

The State Chapter of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State has been admonished to expel all suspended erring members of the party in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State who had constituted a clog in the wheel of the party progress in the area.

In a statement issued and made available to journalists in Osogbo over the weekend by a Chieftain of the party, Barrister Ayodele Kusamotu noted that these suspended members called themselves “Omoluabi ” of which they are not.

He remarked that Omoluabi Progressive is a paradox and a laughable play on words.

According to him ” Progressives are democrats leaning on the left side of the political spectrum. An Omoluabi is a well-brought-up Yoruba person who obeys rules. ”

He posited that “The APC Omoluabi Progressives are political anarchists and not team players. Whilst Section 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of Assembly, it does not derogate from the rights of INEC over control of political associations. ”

The party Chieftain recalled that the ongoing show of shame by suspended members of the APC who are backing ignorant party members must be nipped in the bud.

He emphasised that “a stitch in time saves nine. They call themselves APC OMOLUABI PROGRESSIVES with APC LOGO. This organization has breached the constitution of the party. ”

He stressed that rule breakers cannot be OMOLUABI and the faction is designed to inflict damage on ongoing efforts to build unity within the party in Ifelodun Local Government.

Kusamotu made it clear that the Ifelodun Local Government must lead by example by applying the maximum sanction on the protagonists.

He equally pointed out that these elements should be expelled from the party once and for all. We must apply sanctions against the ventriloquists rather than the puppets.