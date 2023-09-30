Osun APC Celebrates Oyetola At 69, Organizes Special Prayer

The members of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday organized a special prayer for the former governor of the state and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola on the occasion of his 69th birthday anniversary.

The APC members converged at the Ilerioluwa campaign office, Osogbo where they offered Special prayer for the party leader on the occasion of his birthday.

In attendance are the commissioners who served in his cabinet, ex-members of the Osun House of Assembly, local Government chairmen and Secretaries as well as party leaders across the state

Speaking, the Chairman of the party, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal expressed gratitude to God over his life, saying that enemies have tried to bring him (Oyetola) down, but all their efforts were in futility.

Represented by Hon Femi Kujengbola, Lawal said despite all the odds, God has put Oyetola’s enemies to shame by his federal appointment.

“We give glory to God almighty for his protection over us. We appreciate God over the life of our Minister, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for spearing his life to celebrate yet another birthday on earth worthy of celebration”.

“Many of his enemies plot his downfall but God put them to shame”

Speaking, the celebrant, Oyetola, urged members of the All Progressives Congress in the state not to entertain fear and predicted better days ahead for the party in the state.

The ex-Osun State governor, who joined the event via Zoom, said his current assignment in Abuja prevented him from travelling back to the state to mark his birthday anniversary.

He commended the organisers of the event and called for cooperation among members for APC to remain strong and witness improved fortune in the days ahead.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Oyetola further said, “May God continue to love you all members of APC. I had wished to have the opportunity to travel back home to celebrate my birthday with you all, but my job here is a serious one.

“So, no opportunity to travel. I would have come back home to be with you. I sincerely appreciate this gesture. Everything we pray for, may God do them for us. Let’s not be troubled, Osun will be greater.

“Osun APC will continue to record victory. I greet the organisers of the event. You didn’t ask me for anything. Yet you organise this, I sincerely appreciate it.”