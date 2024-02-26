Osun APC Cautions Members Against Activities Of False Progressives

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the Chairmanship of Sooko Tajudeen Lawal has enjoined the members of the party in all the Local Government Councils and the Area Office in the state to be wary of the diabolical antics of some characters who are dressing in the garbs that are antithetical to their political missions and intentions in the state.

The state APC Chairman in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, on Monday, reminded the members and supporters of the APC across the state that he was inundated with the bizarre activities of some suspended and expelled (former) members of the party who have been going round the state to sell their usual dummy to the unsuspecting politicians of the APC extraction.

He explained that it was not enough for a group of quislings to put on a name that is diametrically opposed to its authentic ulterior mission before the discerning members of the society would know what it is truly up to.

Lawal pointedly told the members and supporters of the APC in the state not to make themselves a figurative cheap dress that could be undone at the whims and caprices of some identified treacherous and spent political leaders who wittingly removed the proverbial ladder through which they clinched political appointments which brought them to limelight.

The state APC chairman tasked the genuine members of the party in the nooks and crannies of the state to remain focused and always imbibe the spirit of oneness, unity, cooperation, and selflessness improving and improving the fortune of the party in the state.

Lawal disclosed that the latest rantings of the political traitors should be disregarded by the dutiful members of the APC and categorize the development as a typical example of the crying of a baby after he might have been subjected to a thorough beating.

He stated that the recent impressive happenings in the state chapter of the party whereby many chieftains of the APC clinched important federal appointments in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are enough attestation that the APC in Osun State is one and indivisible and impenetrable by any untoward force(s).

“If they extend their recruitment tentacle to your doorstep, ask them how their past federal appointments positively rubbed on the fortune of the members of the state”