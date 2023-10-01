Osun APC Carpets Adeleke For Hoarding 2bn Palliatives Fund

…Says action amounts to sabotaging Tinubu’s Govt

As the nation celebrates her 63rd Independence anniversary on Sunday, October 1, the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has enjoined the sub-national entities making up the nation to key into the developmental strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The state Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday, stated that it would not serve any meaningful purpose for the federating units to either undermine or sabotage the programmes of the government at the centre.

The APC accused Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration of sabotaging the efforts of the Federal Government in its efforts to make life better for the citizenry.

According to the party, the current administration under the leadership of Adeleke lacks commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Osun State.

Lawal observed that it was unthinkable and unreasonable for any of the federating units to hoard the Federal Government’s N2 billion fuel subsidy removal palliative after two months of receiving the fund.

He hinted that if the state governments do not consider it appropriate to provide their own palliatives for their citizens in order to ameliorate the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, what justification do they have to flagrantly deny the people access to the Federal Government fund meant for the specific purpose?

Lawal reminded Governor Adeleke who is still sitting on the N2 billion after two months of its receipt that the immediate purpose the money is meant to serve is to cushion the impact of the subsidy removal and not for perpetual keep.

He told Adeleke that he would be guilty of misappropriation of funds if the information making the rounds, that the governor has diverted and blown the N2 billion on frivolities, is anything to go.

In his words:”While I am congratulating our people on the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary today, we should not lose sight of the fact that things remain what they are in this country today because of indiscipline and culture of impunity of some of the political leaders at all the levels of government across the nation.

“For instance, if not an act of sabotage, how can a government refuse to hearken to the crying of the less-privileged members of the society whose empowerment was directed and cash-backed by the Federal Government but is being willingly bungled by the state government?

“Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people to die before he releases the N2 billion Federal Government fuel subsidy removal palliative?

“The gist of the matter is that Governor Adeleke should stop his stylish frustration with the Federal Government programme and promptly release the N2 billion fuel subsidy removal palliative without further delay.

“We advise the organized labour in Osun State to hold Governor Adeleke responsible for whatever negative impacts experienced by the workers on account of the fuel subsidy removal”, the Osun State APC chairman explained.