Osun APC Carpets Adeleke For Awarding Billion Naira Road Contracts To Brother, Others

…urges anti-graft agencies to wade in

Following the alleged nepotism in the award of public contracts in Osun State by the Governor Ademola Adeleke led-government, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has berated the Governor for awarding multi-billion naira infrastructural projects to his elder brother, Dr/Deji Adeleke; his son, David Adeleke popularly known as ‘Davido; Deputy Speaker, Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi among others.

The opposition party in the state scolded the governor for continuously running the affairs of the state as private enterprise of Adeleke’s dynasty, decrying the gross violation of the 2015 Public Procurement Law of the state in the award of the contracts worth about N50 billion to entities with no professional and technical competence.

This is even as the party called on the anti-graft agencies, particularly Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to come to the aid of the state.

The APC raised the allegations on Tuesday at a Press Conference addressed by its Chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, held at Tinubu/ Shettima campaign office, Osogbo.

Lawal accused Adeleke of flagrant disobedience of extant laws and gross violation of the 2015 Public Procurement Law of the state in the award of the contracts to entities with no background in road construction.

According to him, the financial injection through the supposed infrastructure is being circumvented and cornered by the Adeleke family using business names of Dr. Deji Adeleke and lawmaker from Ife North State constituency of Osun State, Hon. Akinyode Abidemi Oyewumi.

“Tongues are currently wagging in Osun State that the billionaire brother of Governor Adeleke, Dr Deji Adeleke and his son, Mr David Adeleke a.k.a. ‘Davido’ are interested parties in the touted multi-billion naira road and flyover projects using inactive and inexperienced companies to front for them.

“It is bizarre that two companies founded by the incumbent Deputy Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Akinyode Abidemi Oyewusi, were recently awarded road construction contracts by the Government of Osun State.

“The Osun State Deputy Speaker is the founder of Raregeode Company Limited and Acumen Forte Limited, two companies awarded road projects by Governor Adeleke to the tune of N9 billion and was a shareholder in the two companies as at the time the contracts were awarded; while members of his family were also Person(s) with Significant Interest in the two companies, which is contrary to the public procurement law of Osun State.

“By virtue of the PPA Law of 2015, it amounts to unholy conflict of interest that a leader of the state House of Assembly will, through the back door, use two companies founded by him and where he is still a shareholder and members of his family are still holding principal directing positions, to bid for public contracts.

“For the fact that this seemingly unpatriotic action of Mr Oyewusi grossly violates provisions of the state’s procurement law, he should resign his membership of the state House of Assembly outright and hand himself over to the anti-graft agency for prosecution.