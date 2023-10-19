Osun: APC Berates Adeleke Over Ilesa Road Projects Inauguration

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke to stop incubating another man’s eggs in order to curry unmerited favour in the eyes of the unsuspecting members of the public.

APC recalled that Adeleke on Tuesday imported his counterpart from Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, to commission a road in Ilesa which was fully funded by an individual, Mr Rasheed Sarumi, an illustrious Ijesa son, under the guise that it was a product of Adeleke’s recent Tax Credit Initiative.

The Osun State chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, on Thursday asked for how long Adeleke and his co-travellers use deceits to run the affairs of the state.

In Lawal’s words: “For the umpteenth time, we state that the current government of Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osun State is fraudulent and bereft of ideas.

“The government lacks ingenuity and creativity. The recent shenanigans in Ilesa where it adopted to play a fast game on the people of Osun State over projects fully funded by a private individual, Mr Rasheed Sarumi of Ilesa, is a sour reminder of how low governance has sunk under the kick-and-start governor .

“It is disheartening that Governor Adeleke’s Spokesperson would lie that some lofty projects that Governor Godwin Obaseki came all the way from Benin to the commission were a product of Governor Adeleke’s recent Tax Credit initiative. This is an irresponsible falsehood that a decent government should not have contemplated to elevate.

“But unfortunately, in the desperate drive of Governor Adeleke to shore up the negative public perception of his person and government, no lie is too demeaning, crass and irresponsible for them to glamorize.

“The tax credit initiative as related to the Ilesa projects was a brain-child of ex-Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. It was conceptualized and implemented during his administration.

“In actual fact, the projects were phased into two parts with the first phase already completed and the second phase at a 60 per cent completion stage as at the time the former governor exited government on November 26th, 2022.

“Recall the same kindergarten government was caught seeking media validation in April this year when it tried to take glory over the commissioning of a state-of-the-art hospital and skill acquisition centre in Ifewara, Atakumosa-East Local Government Council Area of the state, singlehandedly funded by Mr Thomas Etuh of Jennifer Etuh Foundation.

“While we will agree that the government is a continuum and there is a need to encourage the culture of continuity, it is distasteful that a governor would engage in falsehood to arrogate glory to himself over a project he knows nothing about, as Governor Adeleke has done in the case at hand.

“There should be an exhibition of honour in whatever a man does as this goes a long way in measuring an act of responsibility.

“Pictorial evidence of former Governor Oyetola’s Works Commissioner on the site, Engr Remi Omowaiye, abound to confirm undisputedly that Adeleke told a barefaced lie on the origin of the road contract.

“It is advisable that Adeleke’s chaperones should guide him aright in order to bring to an end such national embarrassment to his person, his administration and his political party, the PDP”, Lawal stated.