Osun APC Aspirants Pledge Unity Ahead Of 2026 Gov’ship Election

In an effort to ensure harmony and transparency ahead of the 2026 Osun State governorship election, aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to work together to secure victory for the party.

The commitment was made during a follow-up meeting convened by the APC Igbimo-Agba Adhoc Committee on 2026 Governorship Aspirants, held on Thursday, October 24, 2025, and chaired by the Chairman, Chief Engr. Sola Akinwumi, in Ilobu.

According to Chief Akinwumi, the meeting formed part of ongoing consultations designed to strengthen dialogue among aspirants and prevent friction ahead of the party’s primary election.

“As aspirants of the party, there are supposed to be guidelines,” Akinwumi said in an interview after the meeting. “All we are doing today is guiding some of them, dialoguing with them so that we will have a free primary at the end of the day.

“We must be doing that once in a while, and we hope to do one more before the end of this season, precisely before the primary. That is the objective of this meeting.”

He explained that ten out of thirteen aspirants attended the session, while the remaining three, Ajibola, Omisore, and Oyebanji, were unavoidably absent due to health reasons but had sent their apologies.

“There is no division at all within the thirteen,” the chairman added. “All the leaders that are here came to ensure that the preparation towards the primary is successful and that the transparency of the process is equally guaranteed.”

Akinwumi emphasised that the gathering was aimed at fostering peace and understanding among party members, reminding aspirants that only one person would eventually emerge as the flag bearer, while others would unite behind the chosen candidate.

“As family members, we have advised ourselves, including the aspirants. This thing is for one person, one among thirteen. The rest will work seriously to ensure the success of the party. There is not going to be any crisis anywhere,” he said.

The Igbimo-Agba Chairman further stated that the APC leadership remains committed to ensuring a fair and credible primary process in Osun State, stressing that every aspirant would be given a level playing field.

“We have prepared for the primary and the peaceful coexistence of our party,” Akinwumi said.

On Governor Ademola Adeleke’s alleged plan to defect to APC, Chairman Igbimo-Agba said: “The decision is entirely the party’s decision. I know as a party, the chairman is here, and as for Ademola Adeleke, he has not spoken with him nor given him any go-ahead. I only heard he was coming, but we have not seen him.”

Chief Akinwumi reaffirmed that the APC’s door remains open to welcoming new members who share the party’s vision and are ready to work for its success in the 2026 election.

“Our gate is open for any member apart from Ademola. Anybody can come to our party. These are our aspirants; anybody can come and work for the success of the APC,” he said.

The chairman expressed the committee’s confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, pledging full support for his administration and his potential second-term bid in 2027.

Some aspirants who spoke to journalists in an interview assured that there would be peace and unity before, during after the primary election.